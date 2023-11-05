Atria Investments Inc Purchases 405 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ZBRA opened at $214.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

