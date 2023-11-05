Atria Investments Inc Purchases 4,290 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.