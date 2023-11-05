Atria Investments Inc Purchases 634 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.