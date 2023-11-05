Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

