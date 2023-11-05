Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 119.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,032.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,092.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,247.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

