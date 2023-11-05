Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.