AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

