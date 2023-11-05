Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s 10th Largest Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

