AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 68.8% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,574.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,534.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,523.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZO

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.