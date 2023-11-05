AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,574.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,534.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,523.64. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

