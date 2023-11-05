Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $46,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

AVUS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,515. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

