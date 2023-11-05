Avid Technology (AVID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avid Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

