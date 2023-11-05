Avid Technology (AVID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

AVID opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $33.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

