Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 630,285 shares during the period. Avid Technology accounts for about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.42% of Avid Technology worth $60,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVID opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities cut shares of Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

