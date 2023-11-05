Avidity Biosciences (RNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,974.38%. On average, analysts expect Avidity Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
RNA stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $405.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.10. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $25.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avidity Biosciences
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.