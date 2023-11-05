Avidity Biosciences (RNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, November 6th.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,974.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. On average, analysts expect Avidity Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.10. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $25.74.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNA. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
