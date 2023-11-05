Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion. Avient also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.47 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Avient Stock Performance

Avient Increases Dividend

Shares of AVNT traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. 646,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avient

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Avient by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

