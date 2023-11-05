Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 220.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $35.19 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

