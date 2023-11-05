Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 202 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.48). Approximately 140,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 319,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.52).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,087.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

