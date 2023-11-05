Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 7,907 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

Insider Activity at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Profile

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.