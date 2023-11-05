Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 198.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 178,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 461,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.98. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

