Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ASML by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in ASML by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 1.7 %

ASML opened at $642.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $608.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $660.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $253.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $454.33 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.