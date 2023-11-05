Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,220 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZA opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

