Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 197.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

