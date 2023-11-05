Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $169.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

