Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

