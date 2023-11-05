Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.23 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.61 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $353,154 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

