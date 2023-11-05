Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in VICI Properties by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

