Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 14,786 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Natixis bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

