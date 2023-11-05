Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

