Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 27,486 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,486 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $61.03 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.