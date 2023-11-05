Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $176.04

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.04 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 159.87 ($1.95). Bango shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.10), with a volume of 86,209 shares changing hands.

Bango Stock Up 7.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.45 million, a PE ratio of -2,875.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Bango

In other news, insider Matthew Jonathan Garner acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £1,800 ($2,190.31). 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bango Company Profile

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Audiences that online marketing team to find new paying users through Bango Purchase Behavior Targeting; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 4.5 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

