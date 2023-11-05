Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Bank of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $21.91 billion for the quarter.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

