Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 190 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in F5 were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 15,626.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,620,000 after acquiring an additional 236,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 205,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $160,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,394.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,643.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,849 shares of company stock valued at $948,607 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

F5 Stock Up 0.8 %

F5 stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $167.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

