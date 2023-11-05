Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $249,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,926 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Sirius XM by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sirius XM by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

