Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $187,000 in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

