Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 190,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.8 %

Baxter International stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

