Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Lowered to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TECH. William Blair began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.80.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

