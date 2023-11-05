Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $677.31 million, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.59 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of crop productivity solutions. The firm includes seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition.

