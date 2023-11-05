Bioventus (BVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.24–$0.20 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $137.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. On average, analysts expect Bioventus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bioventus Stock Performance
NYSE:BVS opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $7.51.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 191,671 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,967,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
About Bioventus
Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bioventus
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.