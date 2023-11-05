Bitcoin Price Tops $34,901.79 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $34,901.79 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $681.77 billion and approximately $10.65 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.35 or 0.00682905 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00141951 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00019131 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000286 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,534,037 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
