Bitcoin Price Tops $34,901.79 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $34,901.79 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $681.77 billion and approximately $10.65 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.35 or 0.00682905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00141951 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00019131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,534,037 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.