Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76,723 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of BX stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

