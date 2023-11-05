Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Truist Financial

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $129.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.60.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:BCC opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,054 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $223,372.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $2,045,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

