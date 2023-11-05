Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $20.13 on Friday, reaching $2,858.75. The stock had a trading volume of 580,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,011.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,863.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,797.92 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,275.36.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

