Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.