Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bread Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

