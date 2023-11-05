Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Up 1.2%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 197 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 194.40 ($2.37). 276,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 754,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.10 ($2.34).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 204 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($2.92) in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgepoint Group

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 200.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

In other news, insider William Jackson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £378,000 ($459,965.93). In other news, insider William Jackson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £378,000 ($459,965.93). Also, insider Adam Jones purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £195,000 ($237,284.01). Corporate insiders own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgepoint Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.