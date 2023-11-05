Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.20. 64,985 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 36,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

