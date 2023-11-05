British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,460 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $42.36.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
