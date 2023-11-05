Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7,380.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55,353 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $882.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $453.28 and a twelve month high of $925.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $856.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $816.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

